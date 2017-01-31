'Going Uphill' exhibition captures gestures from daily life

Olcay Kuş's third solo exhibition at Art On Istanbul, "Going Uphill" brings together his recent works, in which he studied the social moods through the streets, media, identities and gestures. The exhibition will be open for visitors until Feb. 18. Olcay Kuş moves his familiar observations on everyday life, street and media language to a new level in the exhibition. The effects the political uncertainties, negativities and the chaos created by uncontrollable time on society are sometimes treated in a distant, unresponsive manner and sometimes with a sarcastic and critical style in the artist's works. As each day, in which the social problems increasingly occur, makes the next day more difficult, the individual and collective silence becomes the main issue of the exhibition.



At the entrance of the gallery, the artist welcomes visitors with a stencil applied directly on the wall, referring to the streets. The exhibition is divided into three parts, experimental drawings for the artist's large scale works, paper-pulp statues and canvas works. The drawings on the exhibition give references to his other works while revealing the artist's preliminary investigations, technical quests, experiments and their relation to color and figure. The laughter of faceless individuals, the sarcastic gestures and body movements of the power holders painted on the canvas express the repressed feelings of the masses that get unhappy with those gestures.



Inspired by the aesthetics of street art, newspapers and spray paint, Kuş reinforces the emphasis of body language, which is symbolized through more striking color usage and distinctive templates. For the first time in this exhibition, the artist presents his series of amorphic sculptures titled, "Those Who Are Left Behind," created using polyurethane foam, paper-pulp and various toys.



When: Until Feb. 18



Where: Art On Istanbul