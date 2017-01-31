Salon welcomes Bugge Wesseltoft's 'New Conception of Jazz'

Bugge Wesseltoft's "New Conception of Jazz," the iconic electronic jazz project of the Norwegian jazz pianist and composer will take the stage at Salon İKSV on Feb. 2. Wesseltoft, the genius kid of the jazz world, who has been creating a "new concept for jazz" since the beginning of the 90s, had secluded himself following a 10-year world tour, more than 400 concerts and five albums.



Having celebrated their 20th anniversary in 2016, the band decided to crown this development with a glamorous comeback and took the road once again to heal our rusty ears. Wesseltoft's "New Conception of Jazz" will take the stage at Salon IKSV with their new crew, described as Norway's most promising young musicians, and perform their most loved tracks, "You Might Say," "Existence" and "Change."



When: Feb. 2



Where: Salon İKSV