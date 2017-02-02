Beirut blues and garage rock on Istanbul stage

The Beirut-based blues and garage rock band, the "Wanton Bishops," are making a stop at Istanbul's Foundation for Culture and Arts' Salon (İKSV) to give a live performance on Feb. 4. The band was formed by Nader and Eddy who became friends after they accidentally met in the middle of a bar fight in Beirut. The Wanton Bishops are recognized as one of the major figures behind the contemporary rise of garage rock together with "The Black Keys" and the "Black Rebel Motorcycle Club."



The group is also considered one of the most important contemporary music bands in the Middle East. Although they have been hailed around the world, the band gained an enormous fan base in France, Turkey and Sweden. The out-of-the-box band invites audiences to the dance floor with their palpable songs in which they address cliches, in their own words, like love and its absence, money and its absence and loneliness and its abundance.



When: Feb. 4



Where: Salon İKSV, Istanbul

