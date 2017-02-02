Bursa State Symphony to perform German romantics

The Bursa Regional State Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to perform "German romantics" tonight at Atatürk Congress and Cultural Center in Bursa. The unforgettable concert will take place under the baton of Italian maestro Lorenzo Castriota, prominent German romantic composer Johannes Brahms's "Academic Festival" overture and "Sinf n 4 Prove d'Orchestra." Moreover, the orchestra will play the Flute Concerto by Carl Reinecke, a German romantic composer as well.



When: Today



Where: Atatürk Congress and Cultural Center, Bursa

