Akbank Sanat to host talented Turkish pianist

Young Turkish pianist Hakan Başar will be joined with bassist Eren Turgut and drummer Alkan Başar onstage at Akbank Sanat Istanbul in an unforgettable jazz concert on Feb. 8 at 8:00 p.m., performing some of the best jazz selected from the young pianist's prodigal repertoire. After being introduced to the piano at 8 years of age, Başar began his musical education at the Moscow State Conservatory where he studied under Mikhail Iskov, going on to study jazz piano with his father and focusing on the works of jazz pianists Bill Cunliffe, Noah Baerman, Andy LaVerne and David Berkman and studying the works of Michel Petrucciani, Oscar Peterson, Keith Jarrett, Hank Jones, Kenny Barron, Bill Evans and Tommy Flanagan.



At the age of 10, Başar gave his first concert at the 5th Pera Music Festival and was later featured in various projects including the "Tribute to Michel Petruccian" and the "Tribute to Oscar Peterson and Keith Jarret," going on to perform in numerous musical performances for prestigious institutions including Büyük Klüp, Istanbul Hilton, BBSA, Raffles Hotel and the Sabancı Center.



When: Feb. 8



Where: Akbank Sanat

