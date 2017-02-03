Cihanoğlu puts extraordinary artistic style on display

Gallery İlayda, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, is hosting Barış Cihanoğlu's solo exhibition "Common Fields" until Feb. 26. Known for his original figurative works, new generation contemporary artist Barış Cihanoğlu is currently presenting his 18th solo exhibition to art lovers. The artist has been recognized through his previous exhibitions featuring his extraordinary paintings on canvas and burnt wooden surfaces created with unique techniques.







While he continues to paint pieces that symbolize streams of consciousness, his recent work expresses the influence of the"common field" approach, which has been a hot topic in modern science in recent years. According to this approach, all living and non-living things that make up the whole being are organized by unseen and undetected energy fields outside of known energy and materials. The effects of these areas do not depend on time and space. The main idea is that everything is controlled by some kind of holistic dimension or power. Everything we perceive in the world depends on a "common field" with an implicit vibrational frequency. In Cihanoğlu's paintings, which seem to be set in a time that does not exist, the focus tends to be on themes such as small families, people stuck in the middle and loneliness.



The paintings, which Cihanoğlu painted for his latest solo exhibition, were created with patterns and the accumulation of intense layers of paint. As Ali Şimşek explained: "The paintings of Cihanoğlu are located in an 'extended' unbroken 'purgatory.' They are touched by loneliness while standing for ages in limbo in a world of adherent separates. These are paintings of worry and hope but also of prolonged time."



When: Until Feb. 26



Where: Gallery İlayda, Istanbul