'Animal's Musical' kicks off its tour, visits children around Turkey

"Animals Musical," one of the most anticipated and exciting productions of the season, is touring Turkey throughout winter season. Turkey's first international musical production will be put on stage with a large cast of 110 people. The musical appeals to all ages of the audience. With giant animal ears, handmade costumes, two polyphonic choirs, ethnic and modern choreography and its scenario and stage directions, the musical invites the audience to explore life in Africa.



When: Feb. 18



Where: Sabancı Cultural Center, İzmir