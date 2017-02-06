   
EVENTS
CATEGORIES
Close

'Animal's Musical' kicks off its tour, visits children around Turkey

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published

"Animals Musical," one of the most anticipated and exciting productions of the season, is touring Turkey throughout winter season. Turkey's first international musical production will be put on stage with a large cast of 110 people. The musical appeals to all ages of the audience. With giant animal ears, handmade costumes, two polyphonic choirs, ethnic and modern choreography and its scenario and stage directions, the musical invites the audience to explore life in Africa.

When: Feb. 18

Where: Sabancı Cultural Center, İzmir

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Events Regarded as one of the most successful tenors of all times, Jose Carreras...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS