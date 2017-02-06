Renowned Catalan tenor comes to Istanbul for his jubilee

Regarded as one of the most successful tenors of all times, Jose Carreras is coming to Istanbul on March 25 for his jubilee concerts as part of his Final World Tour. Classical music lovers are invited to Ülker Sports Arena to witness the last performance of a legend. The legendary member of 3 Tenors, Carreras will be accompanied by soprano Simge Büyükedes and maestro David Gimenez during his last concert in Istanbul. Carreras took an interest in music at the age of 6 after he fell in love with the performance of American tenor Mario Lanza and decided to get an education in music with the encouragement of Salvador Coll, his grandfather who is also an amateur baritone.



Carreras enrolled at the conservatory at the age of 8 and took over the stage of Gran Teatre Del Liceu at the mere age of 11. He caused a stir with his collaboration with Nabucco and Lucrezia Borgia in 1970 and won Voci Verdiane, Parma's most prestigious competition in 1971. After climbing the career ladder in Italy, Carreras began to be recognized all over the world with his performances in New York, San Francisco and London. He reached the climax of his career after he founded 3 Tenors with Placido Domingo and Luciano Pavarotti.



When: March 25



Where: Ülker Sports Arena, Istanbul