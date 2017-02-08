Artist focuses on nature and representation

Mixer Arts, which continues to display solo projects by various artists, hosts Burak Kabadayı's latest project "After the 20th" until March 1. The project, which was initiated by the registration of the biological coal production process carried out in one of the villages of Istanbul's northern forests, shows the stages of transformation from raw material to product around a single tree.



The artist, while setting his analogy through the story of a particular tree, traces the journey of the material. The project aims to display the state of losing one's self and representing its original state via the one that is not him or herself in the first place. "After the 20th"questions the final product while offering fragments of dialogue, experiences and impressions that came out during the project.



When: Until March 1



Where: Mixer Arts, Istanbul

