Luke Elliot to perform at Salon İKSV

New Jersey native singer-songwriter Luke Elliot comes to Istanbul for a special performance on Feb. 9 at the Istanbul Foundation for Arts and Culture's (İKSV) live performance stage Salon. Elliot began play the piano when he was eight years old and by the time he was 13, he finished his first composition. Elliot released his first EP in 2010. He began playing at low-profile bars, however, fate soon drove him to huge performance halls in Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York City.



During one of his performances, he was discovered by the former manager of Rihanna. After his discovery, his fame crossed borders and he kicked off a musical career that now spans continents. Thanks to his frequent live performances, Elliot has earned a considerable fan base in Scandinavia. He worked with iconic music producer John Agnello, who is known for his work with Sonic Youth, Dinosaur Jr. and Kurt Vile for his album "Dressed for the Occasion" and became the most-listened-to musician in Scandinavia last year.



When: Feb. 9



Where: Salon İKSV, Istanbu

