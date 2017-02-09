   
French band to blend acid jazz and funk on Istanbul stage

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published
French band Electro Deluxe, which blends acid jazz and funk with fusion, hip hop and nu jazz, is coming to the Zorlu Performing Arts Center on Feb. 17. Unlike other musicians the band aims to make "electronica" which is a jazz-funk sound supported by electronic music rather than an electronic music sound supported by jazz-funk rhythms.

Presenting a set mixing hip hop and nu jazz, Electro Deluxe offers a striking live performance for Istanbulites. Having performed at many international music festivals including Montréal International Jazz Festival and the Jazz-E Festival in Beijing, Electro Deluxe is ready to present their repertoire influenced by Herbie Hancock, Buckshot LeFonque and Meshell Ndegeocello.

When: Feb. 17

Where: Zorlu Performing Arts Center, Istanbul

