Grand Pera to host Opus Amadeus Chamber Music Fest

Grand Pera in Istanbul is proudly hosting the second concert of the Opus Amadeus Chamber Music Festival on Feb. 13. During the concert, world-renowned Dutch ensemble Camerata Trajectina will offer a feast to the ears of Istanbulites with the striking and ambitious theater music from the 17th century. Camerata Trajectina will be accompanied by tenor Nico van der Meel, block flute player Saskia Coolen, baroque cellist Erik Beijer and lutenist Arjen Verhage at the event, which is promoted as "the concert that Shakespeare would want to go." The best examples of early compositions for the theater stage which were written in England, the Netherlands and France will take the audience to a journey through 17th century European history.

When: Feb. 13

Where: Grand Pera, Istanbul

