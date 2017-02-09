Gudnadottir to bring Nordic breezee to Istanbul

Icelandic cellist vocalist and composer Hildur Gudnadottir will visit Akbank Sanat's stage on Feb. 15. Winning the award for "Best Original Score" for her music composed for Reha Erdem's film "Jin" at the Turkish Films Festival in Stuttgart in 2014, Gudnadottir will present a rich repertoire featuring the finest examples of her albums "Mount A" (2006), "Without Sinking" (2009), "Leyfdu Ljosinu" (2012) and "Saman" (2014). Gudnadottir is a pioneer cellist working in experimental pop and contemporary music.



She began playing the cello at a very early age and enrolled to Reykjavík Music Academy and Iceland Art Academy, receiving training in composition and new media. She contributed to the soundtracks of blockbuster 2015 films "The Revenant "and "Sicario." Skuli Sverrisson, Johann Johannsson, mum, Sunn O))), Angel, Pan Sonic, Hauschka, Wildbirds & Peacedrums, Ryuichi Sakamoto, David Sylvian, The Knife, Fever Ray, and Throbbing Gristle are among the musicians that Gudnadottir has collaborated with so far.



When: Feb. 15



Where: Akbank Sanat, Istanbul

