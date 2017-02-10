Film on friendship between dog and woman at Pera

Pera Film presents "Tales of Tails: Dogs on Screen," which brings together stories about man's best friend from around the world. The program will be part of the Istanbul Research Institute's exhibition, "The Four-Legged Municipality: Street Dogs of Istanbul."



As a part of the program, Kelly Reichardt's 2008 film "Wendy and Lucy" will be screened on Feb. 11 and Feb. 25. The film is about the friendship of a woman named Wendy and her dog Lucy. It has been a tough summer for Wendy: She finds a job in a factory in Alaska, but her car breaks down on the way. Her only true love in this life is her dog Lucy, but she gets lost.



A series of unfortunate events leads to her financial and emotional crisis. Wendy's story of struggle in order to find her dog comes to life with Michelle Williams' simple yet striking performance.



When: Feb. 11 and Feb. 25



Where: Pera Museum, Istanbul

