The Photographic Arts Federation of Turkey is hosting the retrospective exhibition of world-renowned Turkish artist Sıtkı Fırat, who passed away last year. Born in 1930 in Erzincan, Fırat began taking photographs at the age of 19. To promote Turkey in the world, he traveled all over the country and documented Turkey's natural and cultural riches.



When: Until March 10



Where: Photographic Arts Federation of Turkey Exhibition Hall, Istanbul