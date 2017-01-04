Find bridal dress inspiration for the big day at İzmir Wedding Fashion Fair

Many brides-to-be feel so much pressure to find the wedding dress of their dreams they may go slightly mad trying. Choosing the right dress is careful work, often requiring continuous visits to boutiques or wedding consultants.



Each year, thousands of visitors gather in the western İzmir province for IF Wedding Fashion, an international fair that takes place at the city's exposition center Fuar İzmir. Featuring solo fashion shows through to group catwalks, the fair will open its doors for the 11th time next month for buyers and soon-to-wed couples looking for bridal dresses, suits or evening gowns.



Exhibitors from throughout Turkey as well as various countries including the Netherlands, Italy, the U.S. and Middle Eastern countries here find the best opportunities to expand their business while networking with other regional and international industry professionals.



Prominent names in the fashion industry, like Italian designer Alessandra Rinaudo, will bring their own bridal dress collections to visitors, who will also be entertained by various workshops and talk shows.



As in previous editions, the fair will also organize a bridal design competition. This year, 120 designers will participate in the competition, including some from Germany and Serbia. More than 350 bridal dress designs will compete with the theme "Timeless Bridal Dresses." In the fair's opening days, the bridal dresses of 15 finalists will be introduced at a catwalk show. The winner will receive a cash prize as well as the chance to join next year's show as a solo designer.



Last year, the fair hosted around 24,000 visitors from 62 countries. Organized by İzmir Metropolitan Municipality and İZFAŞ, the IF Wedding Fashion Fair will begin on Feb. 7 and end on Feb. 11.