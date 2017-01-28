Istanbul academy's creative workshops make children laugh, think

Although many parents think that creativity is a natural talent and gift that children are either born with or not, the key to unlocking your child's abilities is not only limited to music or artistic expression but can also be found in science and social intelligence.



In Istanbul's affluent Nişantaşı quarter, one child-friendly center is exploring this concept in depth, offering children a chance to explore their skills and develop new ones in a variety of fields. At "Çocuk Filozoflar Akademisi" (Children Philosopher Academy), little participants are encouraged to learn critical thinking skills through various pedagogical methods designed specifically for their age group. These workshops also help improve a child's self-confidence from an early age, which is crucial for success later in life. The academy is designed for children ages 5 to 12 and has been operating since 2014. Children Philosopher Academy Training Coordinator Tuğba Döner took Daily Sabah on a tour of the facilities, where rote-learning techniques and other various pedagogical techniques replace traditional instructional methods. The academy offers children a chance to impersonate various characters and visualize abstract concepts based on a multidimensional approach.







The academy's little trainees are always on the move, training in designated instructional rooms according to subject matter. To illustrate, one day children are sitting in the director's chair impersonating a director, while the next day they go in front of a camera and pretend to be famous actors or actresses. In another room, Daily Sabah observed children impersonating famous names like Salvador Dali, Albert Einstein and Frida Kahlo - even shooting their own short film. Döner continued to show us the various workshop rooms while filming continued.



In the "Critical Thinking" room, children are invited to think creatively. Döner said because the Turkish education system is more exam-based, children's creative thinking skills are suppressed, adding, "They do not have an environment in which they can comment."



The next room is designed like an antique theater where more introverted and less talkative children are supposed to gain self-confidence, better express themselves, make comments, and change their perspectives through basic philosophical discussions. Explaining the purpose of this room, she said, "We also invite people from different professional groups here so that children can have an idea about various professions."



Later, we headed to the art room where children learn about artists and their artworks in various phases. They get to learn about Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa," Edvard Munch's "Scream" and Frida Kahlo's "The Two Fridas." Children learn about these painters through first-hand experience by taking their places. Children can also explore the lives of famous composers such as Ludwig van Beethoven and Johannes Bach.







Tuğba Sepin is a mother who brings her two children from Eskişehir to Istanbul every week to the academy. She said that her children's outlook on daily life has changed for the better since they started coming here, saying: "Their perspectives are very different than their peers. They do everything with love and a smile on their faces. They can express their thoughts in a respectful manner, thanks to their philosophy teachers. Their imaginations have also improved."



Eight-year-old Muhammed Bilal Sepin has been participating in training at the academy with his sister Şeyma for the last two years. Talking about what he has learned so far, Muhammed said: "The academy has helped me improve in school. I was able to impersonate actor Salvador Dali in one of the classes and I was so excited! I love the art room the most, and now I can express myself better."



Training programs



The main modules offered at the academy are time management, social skills, intellectual knowledge, analytical and critical thinking, self-awareness, puberty and conflict resolution.



Döner said the program's contents are prepared by experts in their own fields. "The place and the instructors change in every module, allowing each stage to be presented in a way that children can easily understand and apply to their daily lives while being both accurately trained and entertained at the same time," she said. By designing workshops specifically geared towards children by age group and social development stages, the academy is able to successfully provide training to preschool and grade school-aged children in groups of 10. Children are divided into age groups; namely, ages 4-7, 7-10 and 10-12. Operating under a four-staged module system, the academy offers an assessment at the end of each module and, upon the review of the trainers, results and evaluative feedback are provided at the end of each module and children are awarded a certificate of completion.