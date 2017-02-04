Forget Hollywood standards, every woman is beautiful

The word "beauty" can have a variety of definitions. Generally used in relation to objects, the word implies that an object is visually pleasing, like when we say a work of art is beautiful. Yet, it can also be used as an adjective to describe unconventional forms of "beauty" as well, for instance: a beautiful basketball game, a beautiful home-cooked meal or the beautiful sound of children. These uses of the word show that, contrary to popular belief, beauty is not solely a feminine attribute. So when and how has "beauty" become the ultimate goal of women all over the world? How has our idea of beauty, no matter where you live, become standardized into one type of physical appearance and a specific system of behaviors?



"I think that beauty is defined by the public figures in our society. When you have public figures with specific characteristics, say straight hair or thick eyebrows, it often becomes a trend. Beauty is not supposed to be a trend. I think beauty is completely subjective, meaning it is dependent on the person who finds something beautiful. No one or thing is beautiful in itself. The perception of the beholder is what makes it beautiful. This artificial concept of 'beauty' is the basis of everything in our society nowadays, spanning from success to fame," said Aras Selvi, a 22-year-old male student in Istanbul.



While most of us have a standardized understanding of beauty, this concept proves difficult to universally define. It is only natural that men and women have different definitions of beauty. From the female point of view, the word "beauty" and its expectations are being imposed rather than chosen. "For me, beauty is so much more than physical appearance. Unfortunately, for our generation, this concept is based on specific physical qualities. Women are expected to always have perfect hair, make up, manicures and clothes. None of these things are beauty. The most important aspects of beauty for me are self-confidence, loving yourself and being comfortable in your own skin. If you can feel beautiful in sweatpants with no make-up no one else's opinion matters," said a 21-year-old young woman from Istanbul who asked to remain anonymous. Yet, definitions of beauty have varied over years, even spanning centuries.



"My mistress' eyes are nothing like the sun,



Coral is far more red than her lips' red,



I have seen roses damask'd, red and white,



But no such roses see I in her cheeks,



And in some perfumes is there more delight



Than in the breath that from my mistress reeks."



"Sonnet 130," Shakespeare







When Shakespeare wrote this sonnet about the mystery woman, to whom most of his sonnets are dedicated, he touched on a point that is also very relevant in the 21st century. By contrasting the physical attributes of the woman he loves and how women should be, Shakespeare touched upon the viciously debated topic of idealized feminine beauty. However, Shakespeare goes on to explain that love makes the beloved beautiful, not her physical attributes. Over the years there have been many writers, poets and artists who have had their go at the subject of standardized beauty. Recently, social media has been flooded with women attempting to destroy the ideals that Hollywood and capitalism have force-fed them.



As little girls, the Barbie doll was an iconic image of childhood playtime. Yet, this innocent doll holds a much more sophisticated place in our minds and in society. The Barbie doll is not just a doll, but the ultimate symbol of a successful woman. With her beach house and convertible, Barbie became the inspiration for many young girls with newly developing identities. There is nothing wrong with wanting to be successful, but aspiring to be Barbie doesn't end with wanting her success. Barbie's pearly white smile and shiny blond hair systematically become standardized notions of beauty for 5 years old who look up to her. This kind of admiration becomes dangerous considering Barbie's success is completely integrated with her looks. Being white, blonde, tall and slim become measurements of beauty. So much so that consumerist industries take advantage of these aspirations in order to sell products and experiences to women who want to be beautiful. Detox teas, diet books, aesthetic surgeries, hair dying and teeth whitening are just some of the ways in which capitalist societies utilize our ideas of beauty to sell us stuff we normally don't need.



Take a look around your home. Look at your magazines and at your favorite stars on popular shows. What kind of messages are these everyday pastimes giving you? Using subtle persuasion, media gives teenagers and young women ideas about how to become the standardized "it women." While browsing women's magazines, even just the layout, we can see that, though the intended audience is female, the content is strictly male oriented. Relationship advice, fashion tips, images of tall slender women and stories of success fill the pages. Reading them can be fun, yes, but when looking at the bigger picture these magazines are simply create unrealistic expectations of femininity. You're eyelashes are never long enough, your hair is never shiny enough, you waist is never slim enough. These magazines are here to remind you on a daily basis that you're not good enough, which works out perfectly because there is a whole industry dedicated to these problems with products to help you to attain that artificial beauty you so desperately "need." Hollywood film industry's roots are firmly planted in this systematic domination of beauty.



As the popularity of the Hollywood entertainment industry rose, women like Marilyn Monroe and Britney Spears became real-life Barbie dolls. Their images were captured and broadcast to millions of televisions, spreading a universal idea of beauty and superiority around the world. Next time you pick up a magazine or switch to a chick-flick, be aware of the messages you open yourself up to. Every woman is beautiful. You don't need a magazine to tell you how to look.