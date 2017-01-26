Trump’s expected Ambassador to EU says Eurozone has 18 months left

Professor Ted Malloch, who is expected to be appointed as the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, said that the Eurozone could dissolve within the next 18 months.

Professor Malloch stated that the EU's single currency was expected to lower even further, adding that he would "short the euro". The term 'shorting a currency' is used for taking a market position which bets on the value of a currency dropping.

"I think it is a currency that is not only in demise but has a real problem and could collapse in the coming year, year and a half. I am not the only person or economist of that point of view. Someone as acclaimed as Joseph Stiglitz – the famous World Bank economist – has written an entire book on this subject", Malloch told the BBC.

Ted Malloch, who works as a professor at the Henley Business School in Britain, was invited to the U.S. for an interview with the president's team earlier this month.

UK's Prime Minister Theresa May is due to visit the United States on Friday. She will be the first foreign leader to meet Trump after his inauguration.

Malloch also said that he believed Britain and the U.S. could agree on a mutually beneficial trade deal within the next 90 days, adding that some of the "largest merger and acquisition deals in history" have been done in this time frame.

The Professor indicated that he did not expect a final deal to be signed on Friday, but a framework for a future deal could be agreed on.

EU officials underlined that the Union would not start negotiations for a new trade deal before the United Kingdom leaves the EU.