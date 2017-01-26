Turkish government, private sector bonds remain attractive, UBS says

An evaluation note by the Swiss banking giant UBS stated that Turkey's government and its private sector bonds remain attractive despite certain political risks.

According to the note prepared by the UBS Wealth Management division, the bank predicted that the upcoming referendum on a switch to presidential system is likely to be voted in favor but the report predicted a tight race, preventing an early election risk and securing the current political stability.

The note underlined that the Central Bank of The Republic of Turkey has proceeded with tight monetary policy to curb the loss of value in Turkish lira, and urged investors to take cautious positions with the lira despite positive developments. It added that the bank will not likely to increase its benchmark rate but will use other measures to maintain the stability of lira.

UBS kept its three-month, six-month and 12-month predictions in USD/TRY parity rate respectively at 3.95, 3.45 and 3.60 levels, noting that interest rates for U.S. bonds will slightly decrease in the first half of 2017, serving as a positive development for Turkey that needs large foreign funding.

The note predicted that international credit rating agency Fitch would likely to downgrade Turkey's credit rating in its assessment on Jan. 27, following the lead of Standard & Poor's and Moody's.