Turks are drinking more and more coffee

Data released by the International Coffee Organization (ICO) indicates a consistent increase in the quantity of coffee consumed per person in Turkey over the past years.

The average person in Turkey consumed 920 grams of coffee per year in 2015-2016, up from 595 grams in the 2012-2013 period.

The rise in coffee consumption is considered to be a result of the increasing investment of world-renowned coffee chains in Turkey.

Caribou Coffee Turkey director Ayhan Kap explains the trend as a result of the centuries-long coffee culture embedded in Turkish society.

''The traditional Turkish coffee has been for centuries the main and only relationship of Turkish people with coffee. However, with the diversification of the coffee market and the introduction of new coffee variants, the coffee culture is evolving in Turkey,'' Kap added.

He also noted that the coffee market in Turkey is adapting to the consumption habits of the youth, and expects a further expansion of the coffee market.

Turkey is still not ranked among the top 10 countries with the highest coffee consumption, despite the constant rise.

According to a 2003 study carried out by Euromonitor, Finland was the country with the highest coffee consumption, with 9.6 kilograms per year and per person. Finland was followed by Norway, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Austria.