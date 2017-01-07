A tasty aperitif on your dinner table: Mücver

Mücver, a popular aperitif from Turkey's Black Sea region with unforgettable taste, has made its way to dinner tables all around the country. Zucchini, a main ingredient in many Turkish dishes and important part of most vegans' cooking list, is the main ingredient for Mücver. It can be served alone as a side dish but garlic-yogurt is a must to fully enjoy these Zucchini fritters. It makes for a mouthwatering combination.



Here are what you need to cook Mücver: One kilogram of Zucchini, four eggs, 200 grams of flour, 150 grams of feta cheese, 1/2 bunch dill, 1/2 bunch parsley, 1/2 bunch spring onions, 1/2 bunch fresh mint and a pinch of baking powder.



Grate the zucchini, add some salt and leave to marinate for half an hour. When the juices come out, squeeze the zucchini dry. Chop the herbs and onions in little pieces, and then add the eggs, flour, baking powder and cheese to the grated zucchini. Mix them thoroughly and add the herbs.



The next step is to scoop them into little balls and deep-fry them in oil. Take them out when the color turns golden brown.



Your mücver is ready to enjoy, but do not forget the garlic-yoghurt sauce before serving. Bon appetit!

