Walnut paste: A traditional taste to satisfy your sweet tooth

Ceviz Ezmesi (Walnut paste) is a delicious traditional Turkish dessert that is not well-known across Turkey, let alone the world. I have recently found out about it and was shocked to discover that I was not the only one to be unaware of this dessert.



The paste originated in the Mediterranean province of Burdur. Founded in 2003, "Süreyya Ceviz Ezmesi" has since then been serving walnut paste to people in Burdur and all across Turkey. Burdur locals usually buy this dessert as a gift, especially when traveling outside of the province.



The dessert, consisting of simple ingredients, is very easy to make. It is made by mixing a kilogram of semolina with a kilogram of crushed walnuts.



First, pour a glass of water into a pan and heat it. When the water is warm add a kilogram of sugar and stir until the mixture is completely dissolved. Then, add the semolina and walnut and mix thoroughly. Next, sprinkle icing sugar on a tray and pour the mixture on it. Spread the mixture evenly with the back of a spoon and then cut it into diamond shapes.



An important element of this dessert is that oil is not added since both walnuts and semolina are rich in oil - and great for the skin.



Although walnut is simple and can easily be overlooked, it has numerous health benefits. It is a rich source of vitamins and minerals (A, B1, B2, B6 and C) and a small portion contains high levels of phosphorous and protein.



It not only decreases cholesterol but also improves blood pressure. As it is rich in antioxidants, walnuts help reduce stress and fight cancer. It is also a very healthy source of energy and 100 grams of walnuts contains almost 700 kilocalories.



For those who are not so fond of walnuts' distinctive flavor, the paste can actually be a great alternative to high calorie desserts as it is a lot sweeter but without the additives and preservatives ordinary pastes carry.



Unlike peanut butter or chocolate spread, the texture of walnut paste is a lot smoother, with small pieces of crushed walnut, which is actually quite a joy to savor.



Although it used to be harder to get your hands on this delight, now you can pick it up while in Burdur, or even better just get it shipped to your doorstep by ordering online on Süreyya Ceviz Ezmesi's website.