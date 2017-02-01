Education project brings Turkish culinary tastes to African students

A new project initiated by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) will introduce Turkish culinary culture to African countries, starting with Uganda.



Trainers from the TİKA-supported Nawanyago Technical Institute (NTI), a professional school in Uganda's Kamuli district, are visiting Turkey's Erzurum province where they learn about Turkish culinary tastes.



Nairuba Martha, a trainer from the technical institute who studied in the department of tourism at Atatürk University, specializes in regional tastes including "lor dolması" (stuffed grape leaves), "tatar böreği" (a kind of pastry) and various meat dishes and local desserts.



Martha will introduce Turkish food, one of the richest and most varied cuisines in the world, to her students in Uganda.



Training visiting professors in the department of gastronomy at the university, chef Nurullah Çoruh spoke of his experience working with Martha.



"She is quite interested in cooking and has already successfully mastered some Turkish recipes," Çoruh said.



Having studied hospitality in Uganda, Martha will teach Turkish food courses when she returns to Uganda.



"I have had the chance to visit the region and hotel management in Turkey operates under very high standards," Martha said.



Established by TİKA, NTI is fully equipped with materials needed for the food courses.



"The Turkish government has supported us in many ways. I'd be happy to show what I have learned here to my students," she continued.



In cooperation with Uganda's National Education Ministry and the Africa Friendship Association, the project has brought 12 trainers from Uganda so far. Furthermore, Atatürk University is training Ugandan lecturers in nine different fields.