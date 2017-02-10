Eat your heart out at Istanbul gastronomy festival

Love is in the air this month and for Istanbul's foodie couples, a street food festival at Harbiye Military Museum will be the perfect option to make this Valentine's Day even more special.



From today to Feb. 14, the gastronomy festival "Aşka Gel" (Come for Love) will be all about food, with workshops, exhibitions, training and concerts.



German photographer Olivier Schwarzwald's photography exhibition, showcasing the world of food through his photos, will also be on display at the venue.



For coffee enthusiasts, professional baristas will offer tips on coffee making, during the festival, while there will be another session for food bloggers. Renowned chef Vedat Başaran will deliver a speech on the Spice Route, while famous author Mario Levi will be joining the festival to share his experiences.



The festival also targets food professionals willing to enter the world of gastronomy business and amateur chefs who want to further hone their skills or anyone willing to learn new recipes from chefs and nutrition specialists.