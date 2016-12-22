Solidarity match against terror kicks off in Istanbul's Vodafone Arena

The stars of Turkish football gathered in Istanbul's Vodafone Arena Thursday to play a charity match to show solidarity against recent terror attacks in the country and pay respect to those who lost their lives.

The match organized by the Turkish Football Federation and Turkish Super League Professional Football Clubs Foundation, under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, will see top international and local players from the league playing a friendly match to show a common stance against terrorism.

All donations, all proceeds from the sponsorships and publishing rights of the match will go to the families of victims who lost their lives in terror attacks.

The head of Professional Football Clubs Foundation, Göksel Gümüşdağ said, "We have received about 35-40 million TL in donations. All tickets have been sold out. The winner of this match will Turkey."

The match will consist of two halves, 30 minutes each.

Two bombs exploded in a terrorist attack that occurred in Istanbul's Maçka Park outside Beşiktaş's stadium, Vodafone Arena, on Saturday night, killing 44 people and wounding 155, including 14 in intensive care.