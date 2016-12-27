A brief first half analysis and the rise of unsung heroes in Super League

It has been an interesting half-season in the Spor Toto Super League with the usual suspects in the championship race; Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and Beşiktaş, not able to get their hands on first place. Instead, a team with almost no fans, Başakşehirspor, has played historically well and now sits atop the Super League without having lost a single game. The usual suspects are at each other's necks in the table, but they are nowhere near Başakşehirspor in terms of play, despite their monstrous budgets and fancy squads. On the other hand, Başakşehirspor have had the same coach and more or less the same squad for almost three years now, so if they can become champions, it will be a major success for all the people who have been quietly producing beautiful football, the unsung heroes of Turkish football.



First of all, Başakşehirspor squad's market value, TL 48 million ($13.6 million), is barely half of Galatasaray's and Beşiktaş's squad values at TL 91 million and TL 98 million respectively, and not even one third of Fenerbahçe's TL 134 million. Yet, they have managed to beat Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, and Beşiktaş was only able to get one point from them at home. When I asked coach Abdullah Avcı in an interview one month ago, he told me that their success lies in their constant practice of collective action. He stressed that they practiced collective defense for six months, and only after that did they begin to utilize offensive set pieces and work on a collective attack. The rough average career span of a coach of an Istanbul giant is one year, and it doubles to two if they win a trophy and do not lose two games in a row. Abdullah Avcı, on the other hand, has been working with the same club for a decade. The only time he left was when he accepted an offer from the national team, separating from the club for two years. After his departure, the club was relegated, but when he returned in 2014, it only took two years for him to build a team that climbed to the top of Turkish football.



Yet, the media, and unfortunately the public informed by the media, still do not even mention their championship chances, as if they are protecting the oligarchic rule of the Istanbul giants.



However, following Başakşehir, the title-holders Beşiktaş are in second with a much less creative and productive style than the one they employed last season. Coach Şenol Güneş's team was able to score 41 goals in 17 games last year, now the number is 28, evidence of Beşiktaş's dull attacking performance this year. Nevertheless, the team somehow survived in both the Champions League and the Super League until the last two weeks, but the ugly truth struck hard and the team completely collapsed in a humiliating 6-0 Dynamo Kiev defeat. They also lost their first game in the Super League this season against a relatively weak side, Kasımpaşaspor and barely got the points to hold on to the championship race. Although Beşiktaş have conceded five less goals than they had at this point last year, if coach Şenol Güneş does not settle on an attacking plan and continue to rely on individual talent, Başakşehirspor will be the superior side in this competition.



The two most successful teams in Turkish football history, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray are experiencing similar seasons this year. Fenerbahçe, as usual, started the season by sacking their coach, Vitor Pereira, and signing an internationally renowned coach in Dick Advocaat. Galatasaray have been suffering from financial issues for two years, and they had to trust Jan Olde Riekerink, who won both the Turkish Cup and Super Cup last season. The similar point is, both teams' performances were radically up and down throughout the first half, creating very inconsistent form. Of course, after three years of losing the trophy, Fenerbahçe invested in this season more than any team and they expect their fancy budget and squad to do the work. Ironically, Galatasaray and their broke financial status are now five points ahead of them, as if proving that performance does not solely depend on squad quality. I will continue to examine the performances of Turkish teams in detail in the following weeks, stay tuned.