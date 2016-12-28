Başakşehir make their mark on Super League

The first half of the Spor Toto Super League has ended on Monday with the second half kicking off in the first weekend of January. Surprisingly, minnows Medipol Başakşehir finished the first half of the season on top of the standings, one point ahead of defending champions Beşiktaş, despite a draw over the weekend. The low-budget Istanbulite team collected 36 points and kept their pole position in the league. They are followed by powerhouses Beşiktaş and Galatasaray with 35 and 33 points respectively.



The other powerhouse Fenerbahçe finished the first half with a big victory against their Black Sea archrivals Trabzonspor cruising past them 3-0 in a tense away match on Monday. With this win, Fenerbahçe finished the first half with 31 points despite having their worst start to a season in their history. After being defeated by Medipol Başakşehir 1-0 in the first week of the Spor Toto Super League, the Yellow Canaries, whose average points have never dropped under two at home in the 21st century, could only collect five points in four matches at home. Fenerbahçe managed to average 2.48 points between 2000 and 2016. In their worst season, their average home points never dropped under two.



In nine of the last 16 seasons, Fenerbahçe collected most of their points at home. In the seventh week, Fenerbahçe drew three times and won only two matches. They were beaten by Bursaspor at home at the Ülker Şükrü Saraçoğlu stadium in Istanbul while they beat only Gaziantepspor.



However, the Canaries gathered strength after the seventh week and got close to their rivals in the title race. The Dutch coach Dick Advocaat was six points behind former coach Vitor Pereira as of the 16th week. Fenerbahçe are the highest scoring team in the Super League with 34 goals. They lost nine points at home at the Ülker Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium but their performances away were better.



Advocaat said after the Trabzonspor match, "Considering the last 14 matches, we can say that we performed very well. In order to reinforce our squad, we will try to transfer two or three footballers."



The dark horses of the Spor Toto Super League Medipol Başakşehir are experiencing the best times in their history. The Orange-Navy Blues are in the top position both in the league and the Turkish Ziraat Cup. They have been leaders for 14 weeks. They are the sole undefeated team in the Super League and have conceded the fewest goals.



Galatasaray are happy in the winter window after the stunning 5-1 victory against Aytemiz Alanyaspor on Saturday. In a season of ups and downs, they finished the first period's last five matches undefeated. They had nightmares between the eighth and 11th weeks, losing three of the four matches. They stayed nine points behind the top spot in the 11th week but managed to decrease the point difference to three.



Title holders Beşiktaş continued their good performances this year despite falling one point behind leaders Medipol Başakşehir. Interestingly coach Şenol Güneş took the blame for lost points saying, "We are the most unsuccessful team. The loss of 13 points was my fault. I was expecting 48 points in 16 matches. However, there are no new signings on our agenda."



Beşiktaş's Cenk Tosun is the top scorer in the league with 10 goals.