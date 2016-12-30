Argentine star Carlos Tevez signs $40M deal in China

Argentine striker Carlos Tevez (above) has signed to play for Shanghai Shenhua, becoming the latest in a procession of star players to join the Chinese Super League. Shanghai Shenhua said Thursday that it paid an $11 million transfer fee to Argentine club Boca Juniors. A source familiar with the negotiations said Tevez, 32, would be paid $40 million over two years.



The source spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to divulge details of the transaction. Tevez is expected to join the team on the Japanese island of Okinawa next month, with a formal introduction to follow soon afterward. The next Super League season begins in March. Chinese clubs have spent heavily over the past year to attract mainly South American stars.



Last week, Shenhua's city rival Shanghai SIPG signed Oscar from Chelsea. Other stars to join Chinese clubs include the Brazilians Hulk, Ramires and Paulinho, Colombian striker Jackson Martinez and Argentine forward Ezequiel Lavezzi.