Athletic Bilbao and the problems with counter pressing

In the first leg of the Copa Del Rey last 16, Athletic Bilbao beat Barcelona by pressing high up the pitch and crippling their opponent's attacking plans from the very beginning, and only 30 minutes of pressing was enough to do so.



Nevertheless, two completely different games were played in the two halves of the game. Whereas the first half was under total control from Bilbao, the second was all about Barca bombardment, and the fact that Bilbao had two of their players sent off makes the picture more understandable. The question remains, however, what made Bilbao go so tough in the second half?



In truth, it seems that intense pressing alone, without any other variation of strategies, is not sufficient to play out a sustainable game that can physically dominate 90 minutes.Firstly, I have to admit that counter-attacking plays have had incredible development since the days Barcelona and Guardiola dominated European football. The advancement in techniques was so radical, that Europe's top teams which do not play a domination game, should not be called counter-attackers anymore, rather they should called counter-pressers.I have mentioned the concept of "Gegenpressing," the German word for counter-pressing, several times in my previous pieces, and it seems that the concept itself is now the only adversary of the domination game in the European arena and makes all other ancient individualistic methods of coaching vanish in the natural selection of football. And because of this, even counter-attackers now have a decent method of collective action.



Nevertheless, just like the domination game, counter-pressing also has some downsides, and fatigue is probably the most dangerous of them all. Typically, when a team tries to dominate the game, it would not tire the players a lot. They find dynamism in the circulation of the ball, in other words, the ball is too precious to lose possession of, and so they play patiently with it. On the other hand, a typical counter-pressing team, like Bilbao's, do not consider attacking action as the proper circulation of the ball, they find goals by constantly and intensely disturbing the opponent's game in each and every zone of the field and conduct shock-waves without considering much when they get the ball. For sure, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid over the recent years and today Liverpool and Tottenham all utilized this strategy so perfectly, that most of us thought, "what could go wrong?" But, as dominant teams find ways to tire their opponents and dictate them even more, Gegenpressing must evolve to survive.



To me the key for overcoming fatigue is simple, besides technological advancement and better player conditioning, I believe a coach must use several strategies in one game. But, they must all be as sophisticated as counter-pressing.



For instance, when the team is exhausted, parking the bus should not be the option for resting your team, since it has no strategic depth for countering the opponent. Rather, the players should master circulating the ball with a dominant attitude, at least to an extent which would enable them to control the game.



The same goes for dominant teams too. But, since Guardiola most of the dominant teams are already utilizing intense pressing, which can still be observed in present Barca.