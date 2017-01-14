Chinese club in reported $64 million bid for Turan

Barcelona's Turkish football star Arda Turan has reportedly been offered a deal worth almost $64 million by Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, Turkish sports daily Fanatik claimed.



Fanatik went even further to claim that the Barca star, who has long been in the radar of Chinese teams, has accepted the offer.A few other Chinese clubs, including Guangzhou Evergrande and Beijing Guoan had also shown interests in Arda. Barca had rejected a Chinese bid for the footballer last summer, as neither the club nor the player showed interest in the deal.



Arda has repeatedly said his ambition was to remain at Camp Nou and win titles in the Spanish La Liga. The Turkish daily, however, claimed that the club's interest to sell the player has returned and there has even been a contact offer. Fanatik claimed that three teams have been in touch with Arda and they were ready do whatever it takes to get the Turkish captain.



The claim has been denied by sources close to the player. Last week the newspaper reported on Guangzhou's interest and claimed the Chinese side was ready to pay an annual salary of 18 million euros.Barca paid Atletico Madrid 34 million euros for Arda Turan, who has enjoyed good support from Barca manager Luis Enrique. Arda's first season at Barcelona saw a lot of debate, mostly regarding his adjustment to the side. But, with Luis Enrique's backing he has done pretty well so far this season. Enrique has called Arda one of the most versatile players in the team who is vital for covering any absences in the midfield as well as up front.