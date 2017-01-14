Wenger hopes his future plans won't influence Özil talks

Arsene Wenger insists Mesut Özil won't base his contract talks with Arsenal solely on the uncertain future of the Gunners manager.



Wenger's current deal only runs until the end of the season and he has yet to reveal whether he will extend his 20-year reign at the Premier League club. With Wenger's future still to be decided, Özil this week said he wants to know whether the 67-year-old will still be at the helm if he agrees a new contract.



Özil and Arsenal team-mate Alexis Sanchez both have 18 months left on their present deals and are reportedly seeking parity with the Premier League's top earners if they are to remain at the Emirates Stadium beyond 2018. Asked if he had been put under pressure to decide his own future, Wenger told reporters on Friday: "No, not necessarily."