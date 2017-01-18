Van Gaal says he may not coach again

Former Manchester United, Barcelona and the Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal says he may never return to coaching. The 65-year-old Dutchman has not led a team since being fired by Manchester United in May last year following a disappointing two-year tenure that followed one of his greatest triumphs - leading the Netherlands to the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



In comments to Dutch daily De Telegraaf published yesterday, Van Gaal says that he considered himself on a sabbatical after being axed by Manchester, "but now I don't believe I will return to the coaching profession."



Van Gaal, who led a talented young Ajax team to the Champions League title in 1995, says he has nothing left to prove.