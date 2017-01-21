Ryan Babel and Beşiktaş's long term attacking dullness

Beşiktaş's biggest move in the transfer window was buying Dutch winger Ryan Babel from Deportivo La Coruna. For sure, he is not the best candidate for solving Beşiktaş's attacking dullness given his glory days in England are long behind him and he has not played for a team like Beşiktaş since then either, but at least there is now one more option on the wings for Beşiktaş. After the departure of Olcay Şahan, now Babel is the first choice on the right wing and Beşiktaş expect a performance more or less like Ricardo Quaresma's on the wings. However, even though Babel increases the level of individual quality in attack, Beşiktaş's tactical problems are the main reason for their attacking dullness. As long as Beşiktaş coach Şenol Güneş does not change the defensive strategy that he built for Champions League, it is almost impossible for Beşiktaş to match their great attacking performance last year.



First of all, Güneş's team lost two crucial players at the beginning of the season, striker Mario Gomez and playmaker Jose Sosa, and he could not fill their space with other players yet. Strikers Vincent Aboubakar and Cenk Tosun are one-sided players who can only be effective when supplied with lots of pressure in the final third and crosses. Nonetheless, Beşiktaş completely abandoned the domination strategy this year due to the Champions League and since this summer the team has never played a serious game where they dominated. Thus, Beşiktaş still need a versatile striker who can be effective in both counter-attacking and domination, seeing as adopting only one of them will not be enough for championship in the Turkish Super League and the Europa League. Gomez had the skills that are needed for both styles, but Aboubakar and Tosun do not, maybe Babel can be tried in that position for a while, his pace could be effective at least in the Turkish league.



Secondly, it is still a question mark whether Anderson Talisca, the promising attacking midfielder who Beşiktaş loaned from Benfica can play Jose Sosa's position in the team. It is not that Talisca lacks talent, but the way Güneş uses him decreases the Brazilian player's efficiency. Rather than leaving Talisca alone behind the strikers, expecting him to conduct a playmaking role alone and free, it would be wise to narrow the gap between him and defensive midfielders Gökhan İnler and Atiba Hutchinson. This would create a decent circulation distance in the midfield, which will enable the team to cross to the opponent's half with more accuracy and precision.



Added to that, since the team has started to play counter-attacking, Gökhan İnler was the unofficial playmaker of the team, who made attacking flows fast and direct with his long balls, but his dominance in playmaking did more harm than good. During his time in the midfield, Beşiktaş's game has become a classic counter-attacking game which by-passed the little set-pieces for crossing to the other half from last year. Thus, a more compact midfield leaded by Anderson Talisca would be more versatile and compatible with the style of Beşiktaş's strikers. If Güneş installs Oğuzhan Özyakup, who was another playmaker from last year, to a defensive midfield position again to replace İnler, that would increase control over attacking flows as well.



In this picture, the worst scenario for Babel would be him imitating Quaresma on the wings, creating disorder and chaos. I know, Beşiktaş fans are fed up with the team's boring attacking performance, but Quaresma's individual efforts to compensate for Beşiktaş's tactical deficiencies is meaningless in the long term. How long can a team like Beşiktaş survive on one players' dribbling and crossing skills? Coach Güneş must find a place for Babel and Quaresma in his strategy, and utilize them in that context. Otherwise, do not get me started on how easy to cripple individual based attack and power of collective action.