Özil and other Premier League stars tackle weak pound

The Premier League's star imports are demanding huge pay rises as clubs' TV revenues rocket, Chinese teams entice them with mega wages - and the pound slumps ahead of Brexit. Some players have secured bumper increases before Tuesday's transfer window deadline. Liverpool's Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho has signed a five-year contract worth between 150,000 pounds ($189,000) and 200,000 pounds per week. But Arsenal have yet to meet the demands of Mesut Özil and Alexis Sanchez.



Reports suggest World Cup winner Özil and Sanchez, twice winner of the Copa America, each want around 250,000 pounds per week as they also factor in the cost of converting pounds into their native currencies. This is significantly higher than their current weekly wages of about 135,000 pounds and above Arsenal's improved offer said to be in the region of 200,000 pounds.



"While fans tend to associate player costs with transfer fees, it's important to note that transfer fees only account for around one-third of overall player costs," said Jake Cohen, a sports lawyer at Mills & Reeve.



"The majority of player costs go to wages," he said in an interview with AFP, adding that some players from abroad do in fact sign deals to be paid in currencies other than the pound.



To help offset the impact of currency fluctuations, Premier League clubs have sponsorship and other deals with foreign exchange trading groups that offer them preferential rates.



"Any company engaging in multinational transactions should be considering forex options, and football clubs are particularly exposed," said Cohen.



"Clubs often enter into contracts with international companies in foreign currencies, such as sponsorship deals and service contracts," he added.



Since Britain last year voted to exit the European Union, sterling has plunged by around 18 percent against the dollar and some 14 percent versus the euro. The Premier League's clubs are currently enjoying the proceeds of a 5.14-billion-pound U.K. television rights deal for three years up to 2019 - up a staggering 70 percent on the previous agreement. Including overseas rights, the present Premier League broadcasting deal is worth 8.3 billion pounds.