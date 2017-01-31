Ayew brothers help Ghana reach semis, Egypt edge Morocco

Brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew scored as Ghana beat a spirited Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1 in Oyem to reach the semi-finals of the African Nations Cup finals on Sunday.



They were joined in the last four by Egypt, who later rode their luck to defeat Morocco 1-0 in Port Gentil with a late strike from substitute Mahmoud Kahraba, the first time in 31 years they have beaten their north African rivals.



Seven-time winners Egypt, back at the continental finals for the first time since lifting the trophy in 2010, will face Burkina Faso in their semi-final on Wednesday in Libreville. Ghana will have an extra day to rest and plot victory over Cameroon in Franceville on Thursday having reached the last four for the sixth time in a row.