Bottom-dwellers Kayserispor fire 4 past Fenerbahçe

Gameweek 19 at the Spor Toto Super League witnessed one of the biggest shocks this season, as Kayserispor, a side from the bottom three, fired four past Turkish giants Fenerbahçe on Sunday. Going in to the match in Kayseri, the Yellow Canaries were hopeful, after cruising past league leaders, Başakşehirspor in the previous week. But they were brought right down to earth by their Anatolian rivals, who handed them a 4-1 defeat, the worst in some seven years.



The last heaviest defeat that Fenerbahçe experienced was in a 3-0 loss to Beşiktaş back in 2009. The shocking defeat will come as a heavy blow for Fenerbahçe's title hopes as they sit fourth on the table with 35 points. Their last week's rivals, Başakşehir, however, got right back on track, as they defeated Bursaspor 1-0, with a last gasp winner and extended their lead against Fenerbahçe to seven. The Yellow Canaries have been heavily criticized by Turkish sports media after their shambolic display.



Fenerbahçe coach Dick Advocaat said, "We need more qualified players. I know the source of the problem and I know how to solve it. But it is not convenient to share this with the media." Kayserispor coach Sergen Yalçın said, "We needed such a victory. We prepared well for the match. We organized meetings during the week to discuss our game analysis. However, this victory is not enough. We have more difficult matches ahead of us.



Elsewhere, Trabzonspor won their first match in their brand-new Şenol Güneş Stadium as they cruised past Gaziantepspor 4-0 and climbed to the ninth place in the league with 27 points. Meanwhile, Super League holders Beşiktaş brought their former Senegalese marksman, Demba Ba, back to Istanbul on Sunday. Ba had played in Beşiktaş in the 2014-15 season and was second in the top scorers' list that season. Ba was then transferred out to China's Shanghai Shenhua. After he signs a new deal with Beşiktaş today, he will fly for the U.S. for treatment. Super League will be bracing for one of its biggest derbies next week, as Beşiktaş will host eternal rivals Fenerbahçe at the Vodafone Arena on Feb. 5.