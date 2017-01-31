Espanyol are shining brightly, but it would have been nice to see Sevilla on top

I chose to write about the Espanyol versus Sevilla game this week because I thought it would be a great opportunity to assess the title-contender Sevilla's performance against a relatively weak opponent. Jorge Sampaoli's side proved that they are capable of winning the title this season against both strong and weak teams in La Liga, but playing against Espanyol in Barcelona is always a tough trip to get three points from. Added to that, after only 50 seconds in the first half, Sevilla defender Nicolas Pareja's reckless tackle cost them a penalty and a red card. Thus, the game unfortunately changed from the first minute onward and Sevilla's usual gameplay was barely visible throughout the game.



First of all, it is a shame that Espanyol stand in the 10th place in the La Liga standings with their great counter-attacking game, and coach Quique Sanchez Flores definitely deserves praise for the system he has created there. Of course, they played against a team that had 10 men for 90 minutes but it was still obvious that even with 11 men Sevilla would have struggled to find opportunities against such a tough defensive strategy. Flores's team made defending look very easy, with every player actively participating on defense. The only moment a player dropped his concentration was when veteran forward Jose Antonio Reyes was sloppy in covering his position in midfield and it was at that moment when they conceded a goal in the first half, which also showed Sevilla's great precision in the final third of the game.



Furthermore, Espanyol's midfield and forward lines formed a diamond shape when defending, which successfully crippled Sevilla's wings and gave them the ability to press fiercely in the final 30 minutes. Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli, maybe because they were 10 men or maybe he merely missed it, did not intervene and let poor Steven N'Zonzi wander ineffectively in the midfield all alone, while holding his men on the wings was useless due to the intense press by Espanyol.



If Sevilla had filled the gap Espanyol left in the middle of their diamond, and transferred the center of the game there, we could have seen how versatile or not Espanyol were. Nonetheless, aside from some slight confusion in the first half, when they conceded the equalizer, Espanyol successfully shifted their game from counter-attacking to a dominant style by pushing the back of the diamond closer to midfield. Even this versatility shows that Espanyol is on its way of becoming a real threat against every team in La Liga in the near future.



On the other hand, I am genuinely sad to see Sevilla miss out on sitting in first place, even if for at least three hours before Real Madrid's game began. Their play has been very promising since the beginning of the season and Sampaoli's positive football has already made them the champions in my heart. However, it was unfortunate that they were down a man and a goal in the first minute, but what was even more frustrating was Sampaoli's inability to create an answer to the diamond shape. They will definitely survive in the championship race, but their performance against Espanyol proved that they have to be more versatile to be champions.