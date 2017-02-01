Adebayor in Turkey as transfer window closes

European clubs scrambled to finish last moment signings as the January transfer window, which saw two important names of world football - Emmanuel Adebayor and Demba Ba - join the Spor Toto Super League, closed yesterday.



On the last day, Medipol Başakşehir confirmed the deal with former Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham striker, Emmanuel Adebayor. Başakşehir are currently second in the Super League, behind city rivals Beşiktaş.



Adebayor had been a free agent since leaving Crystal Palace last summer. According to BeINSPORTS Turkey, Adebayor has signed an 18-month deal with the club. The 32-year-old managed just a goal last season in his six-month stint at the Selhurst Park.