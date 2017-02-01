Beşiktaş invincible at Vodafone Arena

Beşiktaş took back their place at the top of the Spor Toto Super League from Medipol Başakşehirspor after they stunned Atiker Konyaspor 5-1 on Monday.



Beşiktaş have not lost a match since they moved to their new stadium, Vodafone Arena, which was opened on April 11, 2016. They have played 18 official matches in their new stadium, winning 13 and drawing in five matches. Although Beşiktaş have not won against European rivals at Vodafone Arena they have at least not lost either.



The Black Eagles drew with Dinamo Kiev and Napoli 1-1. They even came back from 3-0 behind to draw 3-3 against Benfica. The Eagles won their three Turkish Ziraat Cup games at Vodafone Arena and completed the group stage as leaders. Beşiktaş have also won 11 penalties in their 18 matches at Vodafone Arena. Beşiktaş fans have also enjoyed high-scoring matches with 62 goals being scored in 18 matches at Vodafone Arena. Beşiktaş have scored 45 goals and have conceded 17 goals in the 18 matches. Cenk Tosun is the top scorer in the matches played at Vodafone Arena. He has scored 12 goals while Ricardo Quaresma has five goals at Vodafone Arena.