Spor Toto Super League teams sign 77 players in winter window

Turkish football clubs made new signings in the January transfer window, adding 77 footballers to their squads and sending out 84. The teams who are either eyeing the title or going in the European competition or struggling against relegation made a big effort to fill the gaps in their squads. League leaders Beşiktaş signed four players, runner-up Medipol Başakşehir also signed four and Galatasaray two.



Among the top four teams in the standings, Fenerbahçe signed just one player, Oleksandr Karavaiev of Shakhtar Donetsk on loan. Kayserispor were the top buying club, signing 10 new players. Beşiktaş's new players are Matej Mitrovic (Rijeka), Ryan Babel (Deportivo), Ersan Adem Gülüm (Hebei China Fortune-on loan) and Demba Ba (Shanghai Shenhua - on loan).



The Eagles sent Olcay Şahan to Trabzonspor, Kerim Frei to Birmingham and Eslem Öztürk to Büyükşehir Belediyesi Erzurumspor on loan. Galatasaray signed Ahmet Çalık from Gençlerbirliği and Garry Rodrigues from PAOK. Medipol Başakşehir added İrfan Can Kahveci from Gençlerbirliği, Junior Caiçara from Schalke 04, Egemen Korkmaz from Wil 1900 and Emmanuel Adebayor to their squad. Trabzonspor also strengthened their squad with Emmanuel Mas (San Lorenzo), Joao Pereira (Sporting Lizbon), Olcay Şahan (Beşiktaş), Carl Medjani (Leganes) and Hugo Rodallega (Akhisar Belediyespor).