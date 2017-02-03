Juventus gets $3.7M to top UEFA table of Euro 2016 payments

Juventus got nearly 3.5 million euros ($3.78 million) from UEFA to top the list of club payments for releasing players for the 2016 European Championship.



Liverpool and Tottenham also banked more than 3 million euros ($3.24 million) from the UEFA fund of more than 150 million euros ($162 million). UEFA says 641 European clubs from 54 countries were paid for providing players to national-team squads in qualifying matches and the tournament in France. Turkish clubs collected 6.7 million euros.



Fenerbahçe banked 1.5 million euros, Beşiktaş 1,2 million and Galatasaray 1 million. Real Madrid, which sent Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe to the title-winning Portugal squad, was sixth, receiving 2.5 million euros ($2.73 million). English clubs collected more than 38 million euros ($41 million), including several thousand to some semi-professional clubs. Icelandic clubs earned 118,000 euros ($127,000). UEFA says it aims to pay clubs 200 million euros ($216 million) from Euro 2020 income.