FIFA closes match-fixing detection division

FIFA is closing its match-fixing detection division, deciding to outsource the work of discovering betting irregularities in world soccer. The investigations that FIFA's Early Warning System had been carrying out for a decade will now be run by data services company Sportradar.

FIFA said Friday that Sportradar's Fraud Detection System will "identify and analyze any suspicious betting behavior or patterns." Sportradar intelligence experts will also report to FIFA, which has yet to replace security director Ralf Mutschke, a former Interpol director who left in December after being in charge of World Cup security and fighting match-fixing.