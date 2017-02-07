Fenerbahçe topple Beşiktaş, seal last 8 berth in Ziraat Turkish Cup

A last gasp Robin van Persie goal helped Fenerbahçe pip a resilient Beşiktaş to seal their last eight berth in the Ziraat Turkish Cup on Sunday at Istanbul's Vodafone Arena.



The eventful match on Beşiktaş's home turf saw the two Istanbul giants clash as tensions ran high from the outset. Both sides tried hard to break the opposing defense, things got really heated in the 41st minute, when Fenerbahçe's van Persie got involved in a scuffle behind the referee's back with Beşiktaş defender Dusko Tosic. Tosic then lost his nerve and head-butted the Dutch forward, prompting the referee to show him direct red card. Subsequently, van Persie was also cautioned with a yellow but Beşiktaş players, officials and fans objected to the referee's decision, hoping for an equal red card.



The second half started with Beşiktaş, despite being a man short, tried to gain control of the match while fending off a number of Fenerbahçe attacks. The Yellow Canaries, however, found their goal in the 72nd minute of the match, when Robin van Persie kept his cool to tap home a Jeremain Lens cross. The ten-man Beşiktaş tried hard to find an equalizer despite the numerical disadvantage, but they struggled to hit the target in the remaining minutes. With the win, Fenerbahçe moved to the quarter-finals of the Ziraat Turkish Cup.

Other results of the tournament:



Tuzlaspor - Sivasspor: 1-4

Gençlerbirliği - Kayserispor: 2-3

Şanlıurfaspor - Çaykur Rizespor: 1-2 (Extra Time)

Medipol Başakşehir - Galatasaray: 2-1

Akhisar Bld. - Gümüşhanespor: 3-1

Atiker Konyaspor - Ümraniyespor: 2-1 (Extra Time)



Kasımpaşa - Osmanlıspor: 1-0 (Extra Time)