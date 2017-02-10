Turan: Barca were never interested in selling me

Barcelona's Turkish midfielder Arda Turan has weighed in on the transfer speculation which surrounded him throughout the summer, telling NTVspor Barcelona were never interested in selling him. He said, "Barcelona did not want to sell me. I've not listened to any of the rumours but the reports in Turkey were really exaggerated. I've prepared well for the new season and I'm in good shape. Barcelona has confidence in me and I'll do everything possible to repay their trust. Several reports surfaced during the summer linking the Turkish star with moves abroad, with the likes of Arsenal mentioned as a possible target, per Marca.



The 29-year-old made his Barcelona debut in January after the club's transfer ban came to an end, and he never really impressed in his first six months with the club. Turan has started the 2016-17 season in far better form, however, and has already featured heavily in La Liga. Per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan, he's been asked to play a new position, and his positional versatility has served him well. Meanwhile, Barcelona are apparently eyeing up Silva to replace Arda Turan who, despite finding his form this season, has been heavily linked with a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League, according to Mundo Deportivo.



The Catalan club reportedly sent a scout to the Stade Louis II to watch Monaco's Portuguese playmaker Bernado Silva, with a potential summer move on the cards. Playing primarily down the right-hand side, the 22-year-old has accumulated an impressive tally of eight goals and seven assists in his 34 appearances so far this season. Silva has been at Monaco since joining from Benfica in 2015 following a successful loan club with the Ligue 1 side. He is a full Portugal international with 10 caps for the national side, but wasn't part of their Euro 2016 winning squad after suffering a thigh injury.