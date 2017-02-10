UEFA to ask FIFA for 16 places at expanded 2026 World Cup

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says Europe will formally ask FIFA for at least 16 places in the expanded 48-team World Cup. Ceferin says "we think it's realistic to ask for 16 slots plus another condition that each European is in a different group." FIFA decided last month to add 16 teams to the 2026 tournament. Two teams will advance to the knockout round from each three-nation group.



FIFA should confirm continental entry quotas for 2026 at meetings in Bahrain in May. Ceferin announced planned reforms for UEFA five months after he was elected to succeed Michel Platini, who was banned by FIFA for a financial conflict of interest. Future UEFA presidents will be limited to a maximum of three terms and a total of 12 years in the job, European soccer's governing body also said yesterday, after its executive committee approved a set of governance reforms. Past presidents of the organisation had no such restrictions, with former chief Lennart Johansson in charge for a full 17 years.



Other changes include granting two member positions on its Executive Committee to representatives of the European Club Association (ECA).