Warm up with a cozy cup of herbal tea this winter

For your stomach, drinking hot beverages in winter is the equivalent of wearing a woolly hat on your head or socks on your feet. Enjoying a warm drink during the cold winter months can help maintain your body's internal energy, which tends to dip during the cold months of the year. It is about preserving the body's internal energy by preventing the loss of heat.



One of the most effective ways to protect yourself from winter cold is by consuming herbal teas. Both natural and relaxing, herbal teas boost the immune system and are rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C, making it possible for you to stay completely healthy during the winter with these herbal teas. However, while enjoying these natural beverages, you should avoid drinking excessive amounts in a single day, as this will do more harm to your body than good. Here are some of the herbal teas that offer crucial health benefits and are most suitable during winter.







Lemon balm tea



This exclusive herbal tea helps the body overcome the depressive effects of the winter months and excessive tiredness. When consumed before bedtime, lemon balm tea also makes falling asleep easier and quicker. While it is enjoyable as a hot drink during winter, it may also be enjoyed cold during the summer months to help you cool off. You can put a slice of lemon into the tea to make it tastier.



Rosehip tea



Protecting the skin and boosting the skin's elasticity is crucial during the cold winter months, which can wreak havoc on your skin. Rosehip tea does both, while also boosting the immune system and increasing the body's resistance to illnesses and is rich in Vitamin C. Consuming one to two cups of rose hip tea per day will help prevent colds and help the body heal from urinary tract infections.



Ginger tea



Ginger tea is one of the herbal teas that relieves the digestive system and prevents winter illnesses. After peeling it off, thinly slice it and boil it for 10 minutes. Afterwards, you can pour a teaspoon of honey and a few drops of lemon into the tea.



Dandelion tea







Highly beneficial to the digestive system, dandelion tea also cleans the blood and helps to remove toxic materials from your body. This tea also helps to stop diarrhea, and it is recommended that you consume one cup of dandelion tea per day.



Fennel tea



One of the essential elements of Pakistani and Indian cuisine, fennel tea has a similar smell as dill. Beneficial in treating indigestion, stomach cramps, digestion problems and fever, fennel tea also helps you lose weight by burning fat quickly. Thus, it would be suitable to call fennel tea one of the favorite herbal teas among women.



Hibiscus tea



Hibiscus is an herb unique to Jamaica, Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean islands. It can be consumed both hot and cold and is generally prepared with ginger. If you like sour beverages, this tea is suitable for your taste. Very rich in Vitamin C, hibiscus tea is also used to bring color and a sour taste to many other herbal teas. It is also beneficial for lowering cholesterol and preventing blood pressure problems.



Nettle tea



Grown naturally in cold regions in Asia and several regions of Canada, the herb nettle can grow to a length of 1 meter and is used in many medicines. Having numerous benefits, nettle especially helps to boost the body's resistance when consumed in winter.



Chamomile tea







Chamomile is another herb that helps in overcoming sleeping problems. Chamomile tea is one of the most widely used herbal teas to treat several diseases. Being rich in phosphor, chamomile is beneficial to the bones, in treating mental problems and for the body's neural system, while it is also effective in fighting cancer thanks to its antioxidant effect.



Mint tea







Helping to stop digestive system problems, mint can be found at any time of the year, and its oil is also widely consumed. You can use mint to relieve a stuffy nose. Before drinking mint tea, you should inhale its steam as long as possible even though it may make your eyes burn. You can use either dried mint or fresh mint, but you should divide fresh mint into small pieces and wait for two days before using it for the tea.Echinacea tea



Grown in the Americas and being one of the most popular herbs in this region, echinacea was used by indigenous populations on the continent and is still used to treat numerous diseases. It specifically helps to treat infectious diseases and the flu.