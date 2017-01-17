Acupuncture helps relieve symptoms of depression

The use of acupuncture can be an effective alternative to anti-depressant drugs, recent studies show. Having been practiced for around five centuries, acupuncture is a treatment option supported by the World Health Organization (WHO).



Turkey ranks fifth in anti-depressant drug use worldwide and acupuncture is increasingly preferred over prolonged drug use.



A study conducted at the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi University of Chinese Medicine also shows that acupuncture normalizes brain functions in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD).



Using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) brain scans, the researchers demonstrated that scalp acupuncture restores healthy brain patterns in patients suffering from major depressive disorder.



Major depressive disorder manifests itself differently, but it is generally marked by feelings of hopelessness, decreased concentration and a lack of interest in stimuli that had previously brought joy.



Acupuncture allows the brain to return to a normal restful state while simultaneously reactivating brain regions suffering from abnormally low functionality.