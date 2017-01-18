A local favorite in Turkish cuisine, spicy foods could lower mortality rates

Peppery spices have long been a historic part of Turkish culinary tradition, influenced by eastern culture and well represented by famous dishes made with hot spices such as the popular "Adana kebab" and the Turkish tomato salad known as "ezme."



For spicy food fans and red hot chili pepper lovers, a recent study conducted by U.S. researchers at the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont has revealed that eating spicy foods can reduce mortality rates, while hot peppers in particular decrease mortality rates by roughly 13 percent.



According to research, the active component capsaicin, which is found in chili peppers, is known to reduce mortality rates.



According to the authors of the study as reported in the Science Daily, "Although the mechanism by which peppers delay mortality is far from certain, the channels of Transient Receptor Potential (TRP), which are the primary receptors for pungent agents such as capsaicin, may, in part, be responsible for the observed relationship."



Capsaicin is known to prevent obesity, modulate coronary blood flow and contain antimicrobial properties. This component is being studied for potential treatment of sensory nerve fiber disorders including pain associated with arthritis, psoriasis and diabetic neuropathy. The study was published recently in PLOS ONE.