Turkey's 'thermal' cities a new driving factor in health tourism

To better promote Turkey's thermal sources and draw locals and tourists alike, a certain number of cities having potential for thermal tourism will have higher-quality facilities equipped with not only thermal pools but spa centers, water parks, health centers, performance halls and even equestrian platforms.



Considering its thermal resources and hot springs, Turkey comes first in thermal resources and third in hot springs in Europe. Apart from the elderly tourists who make up a large part of the guests visiting these facilities, the project will target young people and families.



The new thermal facility project will cover four regions including the southern Aegean (the cities of Aydın, Denizli, İzmir and Manisa), southern Marmara region (the cities of Balıkesir, Çanakkale and Yalova), Central Anatolia (the cities of Aksaray, Kırşehir, Niğde and Yozgat) and the historical Phrygia area (the cities of Afyonkarahisar, Ankara, Eskişehir, Kütahya, Uşak).



Thermal hotels in these four regions will have greater guest capacity and serve for health and entertainment tourism at the same time.



For tourists seeking the health benefits of Turkey's natural wonders, spending a holiday enjoying the natural thermal springs is gaining popularity, especially with tourists from Arab countries. Known for their healing properties against skin diseases, depression, gastro-intestinal, respiratory disorders and, especially, rheumatism, the thermal springs provide a warm shelter for both locals and visitors alike.